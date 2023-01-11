Listen to Sam Smith’s new single with Koffee and Jessie Reyez, ‘Gimme’

Sam Smith has released a new single, ‘Gimme’, which features Koffee and Jessie Reyez – listen below.

The artist confirmed the news on Twitter last week. In a statement about the new track (via Billboard), Smith called it “filth”, adding: “I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of.

“Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh.”

The track is taken from Smith’s upcoming fourth album ‘Gloria’ (pre-order/pre-save here), which will be released on January 27 via Capitol Records.

It will include Smith’s April 2022 single ‘Love Me More’ and their collaborative single ‘Unholy’ with Kim Petras, which became the first track by openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in September last year. It was also the first single for both artists to hit the Number One spot.

Smith’s previously released studio album, ‘Love Goes’, came out in October 2020. In a three-star review, NME wrote: “Smith slowly but surely is making their way toward healing, but they aren’t done lamenting what could have been just yet.”

Elsewhere, Smith announced a ‘Gloria the Tour’ run in the UK and Europe kicking off in April at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena. Find any remaining tickets here.

They’ll also perform at the Mad Cool festival in Madrid this July, joining the likes of Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, The Black Keys, Queens Of The Stone Age and Lil Nas X.