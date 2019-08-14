Listen to (Sandy) Alex G’s string-laden, shuffling new song ‘Southern Sky’

The Philadelphia musician is gearing up to release his ninth album

(Sandy) Alex G has shared ‘Southern Sky’, another new track from his upcoming new album.

The Philadelphian musician is set to release his eighth studio album ‘House Of Sugar’ on September 13 via Domino.

‘Southern Sky’ is laced with violin melodies and features vocals from fellow Pennsylvanian musician Emily Yacina. It comes accompanied by a black-and-white animated video, created by (Sandy) Alex G collaborator Elliot Bech. Watch it below now.

Alex G will return to the UK in support of the upcoming record next year, beginning a series of dates in Liverpool on February 7. Tickets for the tour are available now.

(Sandy) Alex G will play:

February 2020

7 – Liverpool, Phase One

8 – Dublin, The Button Factory

9 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

10 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

12 – London, EartH

14 – Bristol, Thekla (Buy tickets)

15 – Brighton, The Old Market



The musician featured on Frank Ocean’s ‘Endless’ and ‘Blonde’, and performed with the star at several dates following their release. Speaking about working with Ocean in a 2016 interview, Alex G said the collaboration had occurred after he received an invitation to the former Odd Future member’s studio before a show in London.

After meeting, the pair would get together “every couple of months” to record. “I don’t know why it happened,” Alex G said. “But that’s how it happened.”