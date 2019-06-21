The two are neighbours in Margate.

Sarasara has collaborated with Libertines frontman Pete Doherty on a new song, ‘Tinkertoy.’ You can listen to the song below.

Ahead of the release of her second album, ‘Orgone’, which is due to arrive on July 5, Sarasara revealed that she worked on the collaboration with Doherty after she first moved from Paris to Margage. Doherty is her neighbour there.

“I’m not sure I can explain what happened with this song” said Sarasara. “Peter and I were talking about doing something together for a while. One evening, he knocked on my studio door, we had a lovely time and wrote ‘Tinkertoy’, then he said I was “a Siren” and he ran away.”

You can listen to the song here.

Tinker Toy feat. Peter Doherty by Sarasara Tinkertoy feat. Peter Doherty Stream/Dwonload: https://sarasara.lnk.to/TinkerToy

Earlier this month (June 5), Doherty and Carl Barat announced a series of special acoustic shows in London.

The Libertines bandmates will perform at the Hackney Empire on September 5 & 6 with the shows forming part of the 2019 line-up for Somewhere Festival. Tickets for both dates are on sale now and you can buy them here.

“It’s been a long old while since Peter and I have done anything like this, we are both really excited by the prospect and I’m sure there will be a few surprises,” said Barat. “It will be a right old night, at what is one of our favourite venues – the Hackney Empire.”

It marks their first acoustic performance together in over five years – and comes after The Libertines previously announced their first show of 2019.