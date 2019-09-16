Watch their video for ‘Fear’ below

K-pop boyband Seventeen have released their highly anticipated third studio album, ‘An Ode’.

The 11-track record was produced by the group’s frequent collaborator Bumzu. It includes the previously released single, ‘Hit,’ as well as a Korean-language version of their Japanese single ‘Happy Ending’. The LP also features compositions by members Woozi and Vernon, as well as lyrics by Mingyu, S.Coups, Hoshi, Seungkwan and Wonwoo. Stream it here.

‘An Ode’ marks Seventeen’s first full-length release in almost two years, following 2017’s ‘Teen, Age.’ A video for the track ‘Fear’ was released alongside the LP. Check it out below.

The group are set to embark on their Ode To You World Tour next month in support of the new album. The 15-date tour kicks off in Osaka, Japan on October 8 and includes stops in Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

In January, the boyband dropped the ‘You Made My Dawn’ EP; it climbed to the top of South Korea’s Gaon album chart and received a platinum certification in the Asian nation, making the record one of Seventeen’s most successful to date.

Seventeen made their debut in 2015 under South Korean agency Pledis Entertainment, which is known for managing artists such as NU’EST, After School and Pristin. Back in April, NU’EST made their long-awaited comeback with the EP ‘Happily Ever After’ after a three-year hiatus.