Listen to Shakira covering Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’

'Basket Case' gets a pop makeover

Pop star Shakira has shared a video of her covering Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’ – you can watch the clip below.

‘Basket Case’ appeared on the band’s seminal 1994 album, ‘Dookie’, which turned 25 this year. ‘Dookie’ was the band’s debut on a major label and went on to sell more than 20 million copies worldwide.

Giving the rock classic a pop makeover, Shakira shared the post on Twitter, writing “Me, being a basket case with my producer.” You can watch her efforts below:

Last month (September 26), it was announced that Shakira will join Jennifer Lopez at next year’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

Lopez and Shakira confirmed the news in a pair of tweets with Lopez captioning hers “this is happening” alongside the date of the Super Bowl show and an image of Shakira.

Shakira meanwhile tweeted “Get Ready” alongside the same date and a picture of Lopez. Later, the pair shared a picture together. Both the NFL and Pepsi – the show’s official sponsor – also confirmed the news shortly after.

Meanwhile, Green Day recently released (October 10) ‘Fire, Ready, Aim’, a new song from their upcoming album ‘Father Of All…’ that also doubles as the opening theme for the National Hockey League’s Wednesday game broadcasts.

‘Fire, Ready, Aim’ is the second song to be released from ‘Father Of All…’, following the title track which arrived in September.

Green Day will release ‘Father Of All…’ on February 7, 2020. Next year, they will embark on the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer and Fall Out Boy, hitting stadiums in the UK, Europe and America next summer.

The dates are listed below:

JUNE

24 – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park

26 – London, London Stadium

27 – Huddersfield, The John Smith’s Stadium

29 – Dublin, RDS Arena