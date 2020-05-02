Listen to Sia’s uplifting new song ‘Saved My Life’

Sia has released a brand new song called ‘Saved My Life’ after performing it on a comedy benefit live-stream yesterday (May 1).

The track is the star’s third official release of 2020, following Dolittle soundtrack contribution ‘Original’ and BTS collaboration ‘ON’.

‘Saved My Life’ was co-written by Dua Lipa and produced by Greg Kurstin. “I’ve been waiting for you/Someone must have sent you here to save my life,” Sia sings on the track. “Someone must have sent you to save me tonight/I know that in darkness I have found my light.” Listen to it below now.

In a tweet posted to her official Twitter account, representatives for the pop star confirmed Sia’s proceeds from the track will go to the Americares and CORE Response charities.

‘Saved My Life’ was first performed on Americares’ comedy benefit live-stream COVID Is No Joke last night. The one-hour special also featured appearances from Tenacious D, Steve Carrell, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling and more. Watch it in full below.

In February, Sia revealed she has two albums “waiting to go” but they won’t be released until after her movie Music is released. “Am focused on my movie which is now due for release Sept,” she told a fan on Twitter. “It’s a musical so after I promote that I’ll put out a new album. I have two waiting to go!”

Meanwhile, the Australian star shared a short Tiger King-themed song and music video with Maddy Ziegler last month. The track, which was co-written by Ziegler and Tonya Brewer, was inspired by Megan Thee Stallion’s single ‘Savage’.