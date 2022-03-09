Listen to Sigrid’s gleaming new single ‘It Gets Dark’

Sigrid has shared her galactic new single ‘It Gets Dark’, which pays tribute to both the highs and lows of life – listen to it below.

The single is the latest to be taken from the Norwegian pop star’s upcoming second album, which has yet to be announced.

“I have never ever been this far away from home / And now I know / It gets dark, it gets dark at night,” Sigrid sings on the chorus. “I’m moving at the speed of light / I had to go but now I know / It gets dark so I can see the stars.”

“I believe you need to feel the lows in life to feel the highs, and you have to know what sucks to then properly appreciate the good stuff,” the star said in a press statement. “‘It Gets Dark’ is an ode to that. I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been as excited about a single release before.” Listen to it below now.

The track was premiered on Clara Amfo’s BBC Radio 1 show as the Hottest Record In The World. “I think when we wrote ‘It Gets Dark’ I didn’t know what my second album was going to sound like and then when I heard that intro, that’s when I knew: ‘This is it – this is the sound’,” Sigrid explained. “So it’s been the leading star for the whole new era.”

When told she sounded more confident on the track, Sigrid replied: “I’ve really found another part of myself with touring so much and playing live. I absolutely love that. If something happens, it happens and you’ve just got to get on with it. ‘It Gets Dark’ is also a homage to all that touring as well.”

Meanwhile, Sigrid picked up the award for Best Collaboration with Griff at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 last week (March 2) for their single ‘Head On Fire’. The pair also performed the song there for the first time and spoke about their friendship on the red carpet at the event.

“I think we’re genuinely friends,” Griff said. “I feel like it was birthed out of us actually really getting along with each other, and when we got into the studio, it wasn’t that we wanted to write a collab, it was that we just wanted to hang out.”

Last week (March 4), the two stars shared a new version of ‘Head On Fire’, this time featuring additional vocals from King Princess and MØ.