PJ Harvey has released six new songs as part of her work on The Virtues soundtrack. You can stream the songs below.

Created by Shane Meadows, The Virtues told the story of Joseph – played by Stephen Graham – a man coming to terms with his identity after he uncovers a repressed memory and ultimately seeks revenge.

Speaking of her contribution to the series, Harvey said: “I am so happy to have provided the original music for this extraordinary and powerful new drama by a director I have admired and followed all my life.

“Shane has a unique directness and sensibility to his work which I am drawn to and aspire to in my own work, so our collaboration was open and trusting. I sent Shane ideas as demos for him to try out as he edited and let him choose what he used and where to greatest effect.

“In the end we both loved how the demos worked so left them as they were, again adding to the raw beauty of the piece.” You can listen to the songs here:

As well as the new songs, Harvey has shared a new video for her song ‘The Crowded Cell’ which is taken from the soundtrack. Directed by Meadows, the video is formed of footage from the closing credits of the series. Shot in Sheffield, the video features Lee Pepper who plays the younger version of Joseph in the Channel 4 drama.

Speaking about the video, Meadows said: “We discover throughout the series that young Joseph ran away from a care home when he was nine years old. We shot these flashbacks on an old VHS camera that we bought the day before online which adds an authenticity to the footage.”

Earlier this year (April 12), Harvey shared her complete score for the stage play of All About Eve. The play, directed by Ivo Van Hove and starring Lily James and Gillian Anderson, is currently running at London’s Noël Coward Theatre.

Speaking about the score, PJ Harvey said: “I have always loved stories, and so to compose music to support and enhance a story being told is a challenge I enjoy. I also love the freedom that working instrumentally can give me without the constraints of song form.”

She continued: “For All About Eve I chose to work with my long-time collaborator James Johnston as he has a soulfulness and sensitivity to his playing that inspires me. I also worked with Kenrick Rowe who has a versatility to his drumming I knew I could experiment with until I found what was right.”