Sleaford Mods release cover of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘West End Girls’ for homeless charity Shelter

Sleaford Mods have shared their cover of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘West End Girls’, with all profits for the new track set to go towards homeless charity Shelter.

The Nottingham duo received the blessing of Pet Shop Boys’ Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe to release the track – who also decided to remix the cover for an additional new version that will feature on the limited edition single.

Sleaford Mods recorded their take of the 1986 classic between tours for their latest album ‘UK GRIM‘.

The song – which is accompanied by a music video directed by Ewen Spencer – is available to stream now, ahead of a physical release that will be available to purchase during Sleaford Mods’ current tour and in shops from December 15.

Check out the track below.

A limited edition, seven-inch vinyl will be sold at the merchandise stand on the duo’s upcoming UK tour dates. A 12-inch edition single, featuring remixes from the Pet Shop Boys, HiFi Sean and Extnnddntwrk, can also be pre-ordered now on the website.

“West End Girls is a song that’s very close to my heart, my coming-of-age track in so many ways,” said Sleaford Mods’ Andrew Fearn in a press statement.

Jason Williamson added: “I’ve been listening to the Pet Shop Boys’ albums ‘Please’ and ‘Actually’ a lot, the music still fits this landscape so well. When Andrew suggested we cover West End Girls, it was important to honour the track’s brilliance. So, when Neil and Chris gave the track their blessing our tiny minds were blown, and when we received their remix… it was almost too much. It was brilliant!”

Pet Shop Boys also approved of the single, sharing: “Sleaford Mods have brought East End boys back to the West End streets for a great cause and we love their new version.”

Profits for the new single will be donated to Shelter, continuing the band’s previous work for the charity.

Williamson explained: “We wanted to do something for Shelter again in the run up to Christmas so felt why not join up the two things. Their work all year round is so important and – unfortunately, considering the state of the country –needed more than ever. We are pleased proceeds from the single can go to them, and if you are coming to a show and can afford to make a donation, then Andrew and I really appreciate it too.”

Fans can contribute to the duo’s fundraising efforts here.