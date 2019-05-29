“The manic energy of empowerment” – Listen to Sleater-Kinney’s new single ‘Hurry On Home’ – produced by St Vincent

"It was liberating to explore a different palette"

Sleater-Kinney have unveiled their long-awaited new single ‘Hurry On Home’, produced by St Vincent. Check it out below.

The rock icons revealed that they’d been in the studio with St Vincent’s Annie Clark earlier this year. Now after teasing fans on social media, the band have shared their first new music since 2015’s acclaimed ‘No Cities To Love‘ with ‘Hurry On Home’ and a new lyric video directed by Miranda July.

“I think for Carrie and Corin it was liberating to explore a different sound palette,” said drummer Janet Weiss of new music, with singer Carrie Brownstein adding: “Instead of just going into the studio to document what we’d done, we were going in to explore and to find the essence of something. To dig in deeper.”

Guitarist Corin Tucker said that the new music“was like this manic energy of empowerment.”

The news of the studio collaboration comes after St. Vincent covered Sleater-Kinney’s ‘Modern Girl’ last year, having previously collaborated with Carrie Brownstein in a series of comedy clips that featured Clark fielding common interview questions to promote the acclaimed ‘MASSEDUCTION‘.

Earlier this year it also emerged that St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein have written a comedy concert film together, which will see the pair portray exaggerated versions of themselves.

Although the project sounds like it could be a David Brent-esque spoof, an unnamed studio source told Stereogum that it “isn’t a ‘mockumentary,’ as Collider first reported, but rather, a scripted film that was to have been shot like a documentary.”

The band have also announced US tour dates. See full details below, with tickets on sale from 10am on June 14.

9 October – Spokane, WA- Fox Theatre

11 October – Boise, ID- Knitting Factory Concert House

12 October – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

13 October – Denver, CO- Ogden Theatre

15 October – Minneapolis, MN- Palace Theatre

16 October – Milwaukee, WI- Riverside Theatre

18 October – Chicago, IL- Riviera Theatre

20 October – Louisville, KY- Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

21 October – Nashville, TN- Ryman Auditorium

23 October – Atlanta, GA- Tabernacle

25 October – Washington, DC- The Anthem

26 October – Pittsburgh, PA- Stage AE – Indoor

27 October – Philadelphia, PA- The Fillmore

29 October – Boston, MA- House of Blues

30 October – Brooklyn, NY- Kings Theatre

31 October – New York, NY- Hammerstein Ballroom

1 November – Columbus, OH- Newport Music Hall

3 November – Toronto, ON- Rebel Complex

4 November – Detroit, MI- Majestic Theatre

5 November – St. Louis, MO- The Pageant

7 November – Houston, TX- House of Blues

8 November – Dallas, TX- House of Blues

9 November – Austin, TX- ACL Live at the Moody Theater

11 November – Phoenix, AZ- The Van Buren

12 November – San Diego, CA- The Observatory North Park

13 November – Santa Ana, CA- The Observatory OC

14 November – Los Angeles, CA- Hollywood Palladium

16 November – Oakland, CA- Fox Theater

19 November – Portland, OR- Crystal Ballroom

21 November – Vancouver, BC- Commodore Ballroom

23 November – Seattle, WA- Paramount Theatre