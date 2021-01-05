Listen to Slowthai and A$AP Rocky team up on new track ‘Mazza’

Slowthai has shared ‘Mazza’, a new collaboration with A$AP Rocky – listen to the new track below.

It’s the third preview of the Northampton rapper’s second album ‘TYRON’, which is due for release on February 5.

Produced by Slowthai and SAMO, ‘Mazza’ features a sparse instrumental and jittery bassline. “Make the place look like a murder scene/ When I make moves I’m a money fiend,” Slowthai raps on the chorus.

“Lighter flame, toss a Molotov/ Drop it off, then I’m mazel tov/ Pop a whole god damn champagne cork,” A$AP Rocky adds later. You can listen to ‘Mazza’ below.

As well as being friends, Rocky is also Slowthai’s label boss in the US – ‘TYRON’’s Stateside release will be on the New York rapper’s label AWGE.

The record is also set to feature collaborations with Skepta, Dominic Fike, James Blake and more. Slowthai previously shared the track ‘NHS’ from it last year when announcing the album.

Earlier today (January 5), Slowthai shared a note with his fans confirming that his second album would be released as planned on February 5, despite the new national lockdown in the UK hampering his promotional plans.

“Me and my team had a conversation about pushing back TYRON due to the national lockdown and not being able to bring to life all the ideas we had planned for you all but I cannot allow this virus to keep holding us back,” he wrote.

“Films, art and music have helped me most in my darkest moments and with the majority of this album being made last year I would hope that it can help someone as a distraction amongst the chaos and shift their mindset positively.”