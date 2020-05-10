Listen to Slowthai’s fiery, Matty Healy-sampling new song ‘ENEMY’

Slowthai has shared a new song called ‘ENEMY’ – scroll down the page to listen to the track below now.

The Northampton MC teased the track on his social media accounts yesterday (May 9), hinting that he would drop something in “24 hours”.

‘ENEMY’ is the star’s first piece of his own new music since the release of his debut album ‘Nothing Great About Britain’ last year. Since then, he has collaborated with a number of other artists, including Mura Masa, Denzel Curry, Gorillaz, and Headie One and Fred Again.

Advertisement

The track opens with a sample of The 1975’s Matty Healy speaking at the NME Awards 2020. “Everyone, send your thoughts to Slowthai,” Healy says. “Fuck knows where he is but god bless the boy.” Later, a female voice declares: “Slowthai, you have officially been cancelled. C**t.” Listen to the track below.

Slowthai drew criticism online earlier this year after an interaction between the rapper and co-host Katherine Ryan at the NME Awards 2020 escalated to what he later called “a point of shameful actions on my part”. He left the ceremony, which was held in February, early after an altercation with an audience member who accused him of misogyny while accepting the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award.

The following day (February 13), Slowthai issued an apology to Ryan via Twitter. “NME please forward my award to Katherine Ryan, for she is the hero of the year,” he wrote. “What started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. I want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. I am not a hero.

Advertisement

“Katherine, you are a master at your craft and next time I’ll take my seat and leave the comedy to you. To any woman or man who saw a reflection of situations they’ve been in in those videos, I am sorry. I promise to do better. Let’s talk here.”