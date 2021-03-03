Charli XCX has shared a snippet of her forthcoming collaboration with The 1975 and No Rome.

The pop star announced last Sunday (February 28) that she was “forming a supergroup” with the aforementioned Dirty Hit acts, saying that she was “v excited” about the joint project.

On Monday (March 1), Charli confirmed that their first song ‘Spinning’ would be arriving tomorrow (March 4). “super cute mode activated!” she captioned the track’s official artwork.

Taking to Twitter this evening (March 3), Charli posted a 17-second black-and-white clip in which she is seen dancing to the upbeat single at home. “are u ready for spinning… ?” she wrote as the caption.

In a follow-up tweet, Charli hailed No Rome and The 1975 as “so talented”, adding: “It’s honestly so cool to have this song with them, I feel like we all speak the same musical language in someway [sic], and that language is stunning/exquisite/tasteful and chic.”

are u ready for spinning… ? 🌪 pic.twitter.com/zSWMQzFKl1 — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 3, 2021

i think rome and the 1975 guys are so talented, it’s honestly so cool to have this song with them, i feel like we all speak the same musical language in someway, and that language is stunning/exquisite/tasteful and chic 🌪💕 — Charli (@charli_xcx) March 3, 2021

The 1975 frontman Matty Healy first revealed he’d been working with Charli in August 2019, explaining that he “sent her a beat” before the pop star responded with “a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!!”

Healy later told fans that No Rome featured on the song, which was helmed by The 1975’s drummer/producer George Daniel. The singer teased the collaboration once again back in January.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival 2019, Charli XCX confirmed she and Healy had “sent some ideas back and forth”, adding that she was “such a fan of him and the [The 1975]”.

“They just get it, and they also don’t get it at the same time, which I think is the best way to make music,” she continued. “And I think he’s such a smart lyricist, it’s just very smart and also fun, and I feel like they really love pop music.

“And I love that, and I’m so inspired by that energy and that uniqueness. So yeah, I don’t know what’s going on. But I really admire their songwriting, so hopefully something will happen.”

The 1975 collaborated with No Rome on his 2018 single ‘Narcissist’, with Matty Healy and George Daniel also serving as co-producers on the Philippine artist’s ‘RIP Indo Hisashi’ EP.