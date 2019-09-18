Listen to a snippet of a “fresh off the press” 2 Chainz track

The rapper shared the cut right after recording it

2 Chainz has shared a brief snippet of a brand new track just minutes after he finished recording it.

The rapper is currently working on a new album as confirmed by him in a video from his 42nd birthday party last weekend (September 14).

It seems like the new music will appear on the record, which the star has said will feature “young” and undiscovered talent. It’s the latest song preview to be uploaded to 2 Chainz’s social media accounts, continuing his trend of sharing snippets straight from the studio.

In his latest video, the rapper can be seen in the studio nodding solemnly along to the track and occasionally gesturing to the camera. “She staring at me cos I’m looking like it,” he raps towards the end. “I know I can hit it, I’m a fucking psychic.” Watch the video below.

In March, the rapper released his fifth studio album ‘Rap Or Go To The League’. The record featured guest appearances from some of pop and hip-hop’s biggest names including Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, and Chance The Rapper.

In a four-star review, NME said: “‘Rap Or Go To The League’ falls short when 2 Chainz makes obvious grabs for radio smashes. The Ariana Grande-featuring ‘Rule The World’ is a generic pop single on which he lazily talks about women as trophies, while ‘Girl’s Best Friend’ has a flat, synthetic beat and a cheesy hook. But even if the album does occasionally slip, there’s a lot of fun to be had here.”

Earlier this year 2 Chainz appeared on Brody B’s single ‘Fast Lane’, while last year he collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign on Christina Aguilera’s ‘Accelerate’.