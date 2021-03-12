Listen to Spoon cover Tom Petty’s ‘Breakdown’ and ‘A Face In The Crowd’

Spoon have shared covers of two Tom Petty classics on digital streaming platforms for the first time.

The Austin band initially covered the 1976 song ‘Breakdown’ for the late rock star’s 70th Birthday Bash concert last year. The original track was the first single to be taken from Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ self-titled debut album.

In December, Spoon also put their own spin on ‘A Face In The Crowd’, which featured on Petty’s debut solo album ‘Full Moon Fever’ in 1989. That cover was first broadcast as part of Jack Antonoff’s annual Ally Coalition Talent Show.

Both covers were tracked live last year at the Catacomb in Austin and are now available to listen to and watch on all digital streaming platforms. Watch Spoon’s performances of both tracks below now.

Petty died on October 2, 2017 at the age of 66. A coroner later ruled that his death was accidental and caused by mixed drug toxicity, which stemmed from the painkillers he was taking to help with emphysema, knee problems and a fractured hip.

In September, Spoon shared a stripped-down new version of their song ‘Rainy Taxi’. The original version of the song appeared on their 2014 album ‘They Want My Soul’. Proceeds from the reworked edition were given to the Austin Community Foundation – a charity supporting causes in the Texan band’s home city.

The band have also been steadily reissuing much of their back catalogue as part of their ‘Slay On Cue’ retrospective series. The next album to be reissued will be 2005’s ‘Gimme Fiction’, which will arrive on March 26.