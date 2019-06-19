Listen to Spoon’s new single ‘No Bullets Spent’, from their upcoming Greatest Hits album

It's their first material in two years

Spoon have released a new single called ‘No Bullets Spent’, which will feature on their upcoming Greatest Hits compilation. Stream the song and find more details below.

The Austin outfit’s latest album ‘Hot Thoughts’ arrived back in 2017. In a three-star review, NME said the LP was “more evidence of [the band’s] serious knack for, ahem, spoon-feeding weird ideas.”

While fans await news on their next full-length effort, it’s been announced that Spoon will release a collection of their best tracks to date. ‘Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon’ will be available on July 26 via Matador Records.

As well as containing well-known tunes such as ‘The Way We Get By’, ‘The Underdog’, and ‘Inside Out’, the album will feature the newly-released ‘No Bullets Spent’.

“The master returns, there’s always some kind of war / And counting his steps, you know it’s him at the door,” sings Britt Daniel through a surreal vocoder effect on the track. Snapping into a crisp drum beat, the song boasts classic indie-rock guitar chugs and screeching solos.

Revealing the inspiration behind Spoon’s new collection, Daniel said: “The idea of doing a best-of came to us a couple of times. First I wasn’t sure how I felt about it but at some point, I remembered that when I got my first Cure record it was [Greatest Hits album] ‘Standing on a Beach’. When I got my first New Order record, it was ‘Substance’.

“That was how I met those bands, and I moved backwards from there but I still listen to those comps. I love a greatest hits LP when it’s done well. It can be a thing unto itself.”

You can find the full tracklist for ‘Everything Hits at Once: The Best of Spoon’ below and pre-order here.

I Turn My Camera On

Do You

Don’t You Evah

Inside Out

The Way We Get By

The Underdog

Hot Thoughts

I Summon You

Rent I Pay

You Got Yr Cherry Bomb

Got Nuffin

Everything Hits At Once

No Bullets Spent

Speaking to NME last year, Spoon revealed that their next studio album could take a more “earthy” and “rock n’ roll” direction.

“I want to make a rock n’ roll record,” Daniel said. “We always said this last record [‘Hot Thoughts’] was a rock n’ roll record that didn’t have a lot of guitars on it. Maybe the next one will.”