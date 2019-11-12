Anna Calvi debuts storming single ‘You’re Not God’, taken from ‘Peaky Blinders’ soundtrack

Calvi scored the soundtrack for the latest series of the hit show earlier this year.

Anna Calvi has shared the original song that she wrote for the Peaky Blinders soundtrack today for the first time. You can listen to the song below.

Having penned the score to the latest season of the BBC show, NME said “Calvi’s dramatic breaths, guitar virtuosity and cinematic soundscapes are now indelibly married to the tortured psyche of Tommy Shelby.”

‘You’re Not God’ is taken from the release of the first official ‘Peaky Blinders Soundtrack’, which also features Calvi’s cover of FKA Twigs’ ‘Papi Pacify.’ You can listen to the song here:

Speaking about writing the Peaky Blinders score earlier this year, Calvi told NME: “It wasn’t difficult, it was just a lot of fun. It was incredible for it not to be about me and to really try and get into another character. When I was doing it, I really felt like I was him. I really got into the mindset of Tommy Shelby.”

Calvi also revealed that she’s started work on her next album and that it has a Peaky Blinders-feel to it. It follows the release of her third, critically acclaimed album from 2018, ‘Hunter’.“A lot of the work I did for Peaky was me just playing around with the guitar to get some interesting soundscapes,” Calvi said. “That’s whet my appetite to do more of that.”

The Peaky Blinders soundtrack will be released on November 15 and features artists including Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, PJ Harvey, Radiohead, Arctic Monkeys, The White Stripes, Royal Blood, The Last Shadow Puppets, Queens of the Stone Age, Black Sabbath, David Bowie, Laura Marling, and Foals.

The release comes with Jehnny Beth’s ‘I’m The Man’, Calvi’s series five score and Richard Hawley’s Bob Dylan cover ‘Ballad of A Thin Man.’