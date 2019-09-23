Listen to Stormzy’s beautiful Beyoncé cover from the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge

The grime MC is the latest star to take part in Live Lounge Month

Stormzy has covered Beyoncé as part of his latest performance in the BBC Radio1 Live Lounge.

The grime MC stopped by the radio station today (September 23) as part of Live Lounge Month, where he performed a special three-song set.

After delivering versions of his singles ‘Crown’ and ‘Sound Of Skeng’, he segued into a cover of Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’, featuring vocals from singer Stalk Ashley.

Stormzy added his own verse into the song, the original of which featured on the ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album. “Young Simba and his lioness/Young Simba got his mind fresh,” he rapped at one point, later adding: “I guess I gotta tell you couple things/They ain’t always gonna love to see you win.” You can listen to his full set in the Live Lounge here.

Last week (September 16), the grime star released his latest single ‘Wiley Flow’. Wiley later acknowledged the track calling Stormzy “my brudda 4 life”.

The song followed Stormzy appearing on Ed Sheeran’s remix of ‘Take Me Back To London’, which provoked Wiley to label the pop star “a clout chaser and a culture vulture”. Stormzy defended Sheeran against the comments, saying: “Ed been doing this from early, been a real one from early, can’t question that.”

Meanwhile, a documentary showing “Beyoncé’s creative process” while making ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ album was aired earlier this month. The hour-long special featured footage of recording sessions, interview clips, and more.