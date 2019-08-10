Listen to ‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery’s new song ‘Chateau (Feel Alright)’

Is that a nod to Radiohead we hear?

Joe Keery, best known as Stranger Things‘ Steve Harrington, has dropped another new song as Djo.

‘Chateau (Feel Alright)’ follows the release of Keerys debut single, ‘Roddy’. Released last month, the actor’s first release was a dreamy, slow-burning piece of psychedelic pop. His latest musical offering is much of the same but with a warped melody that sounds like it could be a nod to Radiohead’s ‘Creep’.

Over the dreamy backdrop, Keery sings: “It’s a decision that I’m glad that I made/ I’m still not certain that it happened at all/ I just can’t recall/ So I turn back the time/ I’m at the chateau and I feel alright.”

Listen to ‘Chateau (Feel Alright)’ below:

Keery is no stranger to music. He was a member of the Chicago psych band Post Animal, but left before the release of their debut album ‘When I Think Of You In A Castle’ in 2018. He can be heard on backing vocals for their tracks ‘Ralphie’ and ‘Dirtpicker’.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things creators appear to have accidentally revealed the fate of Jim Hopper beyond season three.

Showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer may have let slip that Hopper (David Harbour) — who seemed to have died in the Starcourt Mall explosion at the end of the third series — might not have actually perished.

In other Stranger Things news, a number of fans are convinced that Dustin’s girlfriend Suzie is responsible for Hopper and Billy’s deaths.