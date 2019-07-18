Listen to The Streets’ new song ‘How Long’s It Been?’ featuring Flohio, from a new mixtape out this year

It's from one of two albums Mike Skinner is working on

The Streets have shared a new song called ‘How Long’s It Been?’.

Recorded live to vinyl at Abbey Road Studios, the new track features buzzy London rapper Flohio, and is taken from a new mixtape out later this year, which a press release describes as a “collaborative” effort.

“Flohio’s energy is insane,” Mike Skinner says of the collaboration. “She adds colour to a quite serious trap energy and

makes something just as unpredictable and homespun as anyone from Atlanta. She has the juice on stage.”

Yesterday, it was revealed that The Streets are currently working on two new albums. “One of the reasons that I started [making music] again is because I’ve written a film, which is about a DJ,” Mike Skinner told the Daily Star in a new interview(via The List)

“And the album that I’ve written is kind of a musical; it’s part of the film.”

“While that’s happening, I’m doing a mixtape, which is a collaborations album,” he added, “and that will be out hopefully at the end of the summer,” before calling the new release “kind of like a Streets duet album”.

Though the band haven’t released a new album since 2011’s ‘Computers And Blues’, The Streets returned with the single ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ ahead of a reunion tour last year, and have sprinkled new material since then.

The band recently headlined the John Peel Stage on the final night of this year’s Glastonbury.

In the NME review of the set, we said:

“People are positively pouring out of the sides of the tent and craning their necks to get a glimpse of Birmingham’s finest, Mike Skinner, for the much-loved stage’s final performance of the weekend.

“Good luck keeping your eye on Skinner, though, because within seconds he’s matching the explosive energy of the flare-popping crowd and jumping into the front row, uncorking a bottle of champagne as the triumphant, Bullring-referencing call-to-arms of ‘Turn The Page’ rings out.”