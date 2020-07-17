Listen to Supersuckers and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder cover the Ramones

Supersuckers have shared their collaborative cover of the Ramones, which features an appearance from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

The two artists first teamed up for the cover at a benefit gig held in Seattle on June 18, 2015, which was held to raise money to help Supersuckers frontman Eddie Spaghetti in his battle against stage three oropharynx cancer.

Vedder joined the band during the encore of the show to perform a version of the Ramones’ ‘I Believe In Miracles’. The cover has now been released as an official single and was released today (July 17).

In a new statement, Spaghetti reflected on the benefit show, writing: “Somehow Eddie had found out about my cancer diagnosis and put the word out that he’d like to come to the show and maybe do something with the band. Especially with the impending struggle I was about to undertake with the whole cancer fright. The song was extra poignant.”

He also shared that Vedder had helped him financially during his treatment. “After the show, Vedder talked to me for a long time and pointed me in a direction to get my shit cured,” he said. “He was super helpful with getting me hooked up with a support team of doctors and hospitals that I would probably not have had access to without his assistance.

“He also wrote a big fat cheque to help get me through the hard times of not being able to work that was to come. It was all above and beyond the call for him to provide all that help. I will be forever indebted to him. He’s a good one.”

Listen to Supersuckers and Vedder’s version of ‘I Believe In Miracles’ above.

Meanwhile, Pearl Jam recently paid tribute to the nine fans who were killed at Roskilde on the 20th anniversary of the tragedy. Eight men were suffocated to death in a crowd crush during the band’s set at the festival, while a ninth died in hospital five days later.