Listen to SZA’s dreamy new song ‘Good Days’

SZA has share a brand new song called ‘Good Days’ – scroll down the page to listen to it now.

The track is only the star’s second solo release of 2020 following the single ‘Hit Different’, which featured an appearance from Ty Dolla $ign.

Released earlier today (December 25), ‘Good Days’ is the b-side to ‘Hit Different’. It was originally teased at the end of the video for that previous single. It also features backing vocals from Grammy-nominated London musician Jacob Collier.

“Still wanna try, still believe in good days, good days,” they sing on the chorus. “Always inside/ Good day living in my mind.” Listen to the track below now.

When SZA dropped ‘Hit Different’ in September, it marked her first piece of new music as a lead artist since her 2017 debut album ‘CTRL’.

The musician had been teasing new music for some time before the single’s arrival, sharing her mother’s reaction to it back in July. “Such rich variations in texture, tone and tempos,” SZA’s mum told her daughter via text message.

“And I was surprised and touched by the sweet homage to your granny. Love it and love you and thank you so much for stepping out of what’s comfortable to share it with me. I feel so special.”

When ‘CTRL’ was released in 2017, NME gave it four stars out of five, praising it for “effortlessly wind[ing] between narratives and genres like it’s child’s play”. “This isn’t a star in the making, it’s a fully-fledged talent who’s practically showing off,” the review added.