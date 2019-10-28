Tame Impala share new single ‘It Might Be Time’ and announce ‘The Slow Rush’ album release date

Here we go.

Tame Impala have announced the release date of their new album ‘The Slow Rush’ by sharing new single ‘It Might Be Time’.

After confirming that long-awaited fourth album ‘The Slow Rush‘ would be coming in 2020, Kevin Parker and co have now announced that the record will be released on February 14. The album can be pre-ordered across all formats here.

Having already released recent singles ‘Borderline’ and ‘Patience’, Kevin Parker and co have now dropped the dense and driving psych of ‘It Might Be Time’.

“I love those kind of like, Supertramp melodies, kind of seventies prog, emotional things,” Parker told Zane Lowe on Beats 1 about the track. “But I also love extremely distorted, bombastic blown out drums, you know? And I feel like I haven’t done a song in a long time where the drums are just like, the main feature, you know, where it just like does explosions in drum form. Well it’s my love, you know, drum sounds.

“Across like all music, like whether it’s… the music that I’m listening to, you know, whether it’s like, rock and roll or hip-hop or whatever, the drums are just the thing that I love the most., I never expect other people to care about drums as much as I do, so I don’t always put them at the forefront of my music, but this time I was just like, good.”

As for the seemingly distant Valentine’s Day release date of the record, Parker said: “I guess I just wait patiently so that the vinyl factories to do their thing. I have had so many conversations with my record label and the management and stuff. It’s like, you know, in contrast to like, [Kanye West’s new album] ‘Jesus is King‘. You know when it came out, like what, eight hours after they were finished working on it? So it’s like, I’ll have those conversations, everyone like, ‘Why can’t we do it like that?’ You know?

“Because I would give anything, I would give anything to be able to release the album that soon after I’m finished it. You know? As would any artist. Any artist would just be like, oh my God, all they want to do when they finish it is have people hear it, you know? Like there and then, so like the four month waiting thing or whatever it is.”

“A lot of the songs carry this idea of time passing, of seeing your life flash before your eyes, being able to see clearly your life from this point onwards,” said Parker of the new album earlier this year. “I’m being swept by this notion of time passing. There’s something really intoxicating about it.”

‘The Slow Rush’ will be the follow-up to Tame Impala’s 2015 album ‘Currents’. Watch the album trailer below.

Earlier this year, Parker contributed to Mark Ronson’s new album ‘Late Night Feelings’ by co-writing the song ‘Find U Again’, which features Camila Cabello.