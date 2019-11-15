Listen to Taylor Swift’s cinematic new ballad, ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ from ‘Cats’

The release comes after an eventful day for Swift.

Taylor Swift has shared a new song, ‘Beautiful Ghosts’ that will appear on the upcoming soundtrack to the film Cats.

Swift, who is set to appear in Tom Hopper’s big-screen adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical alongside Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson, James Corden, Idris Elba and Jason Derulo, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the film earlier this year.

Now, in a clip discussing the writing of ‘Beautiful Ghosts,’ Swift said: “There was an ambition and an aspiration to have an original song in the movie. Just very much this understanding of like, ‘Let’s write the best song we can.’”

In the same clip, Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed that he wrote the music for the song whilst Swift wrote the lyrics. You can listen to the song here:

The release comes after Swift issued a lengthy statement earlier today claiming that Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta have blocked her from using and performing her own songs – since the pair involved in the controversial sale and purchase of her back catalogue earlier this year.

Borchetta is the founder Swift’s former label Big Machine, who sold her back catalog to Scooter Braun’s company in the summer as part of a $300 million deal which includes the ownership of her first six records – from her 2006 self-titled debut album through to 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

Swift accused music mogul Braun of “incessant manipulative bullying” and claimed she was “sad and grossed out” when it emerged that Braun controlled her master records, before he claimed that he had “no malicious intent” and “did everything aboard”. In a bid to reclaim control of her music, Swift stated that she planned to re-record her songs from the first six records.

Since her claims came to light, a petition has been launched on Change.org to allow Swift the right to use her songs, and #IStandWithTaylor started trending across Twitter – with a number of fellow artists and industry figures also voicing their support.

“Solidarity with Taylor here,” wrote Lily Allen, “this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ?”

After releasing her acclaimed new album ‘Lover’ in August, Swift announced details of a lengthy US and European festival tour for summer 2020 – sparking speculation that she could be heading to the UK, with her name appearing among the rumoured Glastonbury 2020 headliners.

Reviewing her latest album, NME wrote: “‘Lover’ is a welcome reminder of her songwriting skills and ability to craft sonically inviting pop music. Together with co-producers including Jack “Bleachers” Antonoff and Joel Little (Lorde, Khalid), she’s made another slick and accessible record flecked with surprising production flourishes.”