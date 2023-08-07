Listen to The Linda Lindas’ powerful new single ‘Resolution/Revolution’

The Linda Lindas have released a new single, titled ‘Resolution/Revolution’ – listen to it below.

The rock band – comprised of guitarists Bela Salazar and Lucia de la Garza, bassist Eloise Wong, and drummer Mila de la Garza – shared the new track alongside a new video last week.

‘Resolution/Revolution’ was inspired from Salazar’s Pantera and Judas Priest-listening binge, the band explained via a press statement: “Bela had been rocking out to a lot of Pantera and Judas Priest when we started writing ‘Resolution/Revolution.’ She came in with a riff and as we worked together, it morphed into composition about making small dents in big problems to make a difference in the long run.”

Advertisement

Watch the video for The Linda Lindas’ ‘Resolution/Revolution’ below.

‘Resolution/Revolution’ marks the band’s second single of the year, following ‘Too Many Things’ in April. Both tracks come after the band released their debut album ‘Growing Up’ last year.

‘Growing Up’ scored a four-star review from NME‘s Mia Hughes, who wrote: “The album’s finest moment is its title track, where, over crunchy Paramore-esque guitars, Lucia weaves a moving narrative of camaraderie and a determination to enjoy this turbulent time in life. ‘Make every moment last, we’ll have each other’s backs,’ she promises, in what becomes a sort of theme song for the band.”

The Linda Lindas most recently performed at Lollapalooza last weekend after wrapping up a tour with Paramore. Speaking of the tour to NME while at Lollapalooza in Chicago, the band revealed some of the advice that Paramore’s Hayley Williams shared with them.

“When things kinda just started happening for us, Hayley told us no is just as powerful as yes and that you need to know that it is okay to say no to things. You don’t have to say yes to everything,” said Salazar.