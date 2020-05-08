The Streets‘ Mike Skinner has shared another new track ‘Where The F*&K did April Go’.

The song, which will serve as b-side to his recent Tame Impala Kevin Parker collaboration, ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’, sees Skinner airing his frustrations about the current lockdown in the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic. Lisen to the track below.

“I wrote this last week. It’s a weird time isn’t it,” he said in a statement. “We were looking forward to the Summer just like everyone else, festivals and gigs all there, new music, new stage set – but this has taken the wind from everyone’s sails. And none of us know quite how to cope with it all. I just wrote a tune the same way other people might talk to a therapist.”

Advertisement

Despite serving as a b-side, the track won’t appear on Skinner’s forthcoming ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out of This Life Alive’ mixtape, which is due out on July 10.

It is Skinner’s first first full body of work since 2011’s ‘Computers and Blues’, and features guests spots from an all-star cast including including the likes of Ms Banks, IDLES, Greentea Peng, Jimothy Lacoste, Donae’O and Hak Baker.

Meanwhile, Skinner is set to join The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess for one of his Twitter listening parties to mark debut album ‘Original Pirate Material’. The frontman will dissect the 2002 landmark album track by track on May 29 at 10pm BST.

Skinner follows the likes of Oasis, Blur, The Libertines, Pulp, Shame and more in live-tweeting their way through classic albums with the hashtag #timstwitterlisteningparty.

Advertisement

Other bands set to host future editions of the parties include IDLES, who will run through both their studio albums, which goes out tonight (May 8).