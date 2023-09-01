Listen to Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado reunite on ‘Keep Going Up’

Timbaland, Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado have teamed up again, 16 years after ‘Give It To Me’ with ‘Keep Going Up’.

The new Timbaland single – which features Timberlake and Furtado as guest vocalists – marks the Grammy-winning producer’s first official solo single in more than eight years. It’s also his artist debut under the partnership between his own Mosley Music Group and Def Jam Recordings.

‘Keep Going Up’ is a sprightly new single that’s typical of Timbaland’s signature rhythm-focused and rich R&B production. Last Trip To The Moon’s producers Brandon Stewart and Brandon Cordoba crafted the beat, sharing their work with Timbaland via his music creator platform, Beatclub.

Advertisement

You can watch a special making-of-the-track video below.

‘Keep Going Up’ arrives more than 15 years after Timbaland’s hit with Timberlake and Furtardo, ‘Give It To Me’, which featured on the producer and singer’s 2007 album ‘Shock Value‘.

Prior to that, Timbaland had worked with Timberlake and Furtardo extensively on separate occasions.

Earlier this year Timbaland confirmed that his longtime collaborator Timberlake has finished his next album.

Advertisement

And in August, Timbaland paid tribute to his longtime collaborator and rapper Magoo, who died at 50. Magoo was best known for being one half of the Timbaland & Magoo duo, which formed in 1989.

The pair met as teenagers and released their debut album ‘Welcome To Our World’ in 1997, spawning the hit ‘Up Jumps Da Boogie’.

Timbaland & Magoo would also become part of a collective, known as Da Bassment Cru, which featured Missy Elliott, Ginuwine and Playa. Magoo is also credited with introducing Missy Elliott to Timbaland, who would go on to form a genre-changing collaboration.