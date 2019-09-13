Listen to ’10/10′, the new single from Rex Orange County

Alex O'Connor returns...
Rex Orange County has returned with new single ’10/10′. You can check it out in full below.
The singer’s first release since dropping ‘New House‘ earlier this year, it sees him heading in a synth-led direction as he reflects upon his own personal struggles.
“I had a year that nearly sent me off the edge/I feel like a five, I can’t pretend/But if I get my shit together this year/Maybe I’ll be a ten,” Alex O’Connor croons on the new track.
The video, meanwhile, sees the singer moving throughout his house and performing in different rooms.
It also marks one of the first solo songs to be released by Rex since the arrival of his breakthrough second album ‘Apricot Princess’ in April 2017.
Rex has also collaborated with the likes of Tyler, the Creator and Randy Newman in recent years: last year, he reworked the latter’s ‘You’ve Got A Friend In Me’ with Newman for Spotify’s RISE series.
Describing working with Tyler, he previously told NME: “He just picked me up on email, but I was pretty convinced it wasn’t him at first.
“I feel like collaborating is something I need to try more of. “Like how Frank Ocean and Damon Albarn are able to do – it’d just be super-impressive to hear other people’s cool shit on my project.”