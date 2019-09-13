Listen to ’10/10′, the new single from Rex Orange County

Alex O'Connor returns...

Rex Orange County has returned with new single ’10/10′. You can check it out in full below.

The singer’s first release since dropping ‘New House‘ earlier this year, it sees him heading in a synth-led direction as he reflects upon his own personal struggles.

“I had a year that nearly sent me off the edge/I feel like a five, I can’t pretend/But if I get my shit together this year/Maybe I’ll be a ten,” Alex O’Connor croons on the new track.

The video, meanwhile, sees the singer moving throughout his house and performing in different rooms.