Listen to 100 gecs’ remix of Linkin Park’s ‘One Step Closer’

100 gecs have offered their take on Linkin Park‘s classic ‘One Step Closer’ as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the nu metal band’s debut album, ‘Hybrid Theory’.

On their version, 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady and Laura Les transform the original’s raw aggression into a glitched hyper-pop explosion – without compromising its heaviness.

Billed as a ‘100 gecs Reanimation’, the song, according to a press release, marks the first in a slew of remixes of ‘Hybrid Theory’ tracks handled by more contemporary artists that will be released in the coming months.

Listen to ‘One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)’ below:

“Part of the spirit of Reanimation was to take the ‘Hybrid Theory’ songs that people knew so well, and let innovative artists flip them in ways nobody expected,” Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda said of the song.

“I think 100 gecs did exactly that.”

In recently shared footage behind the making of the song, late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington said, “The song itself is a very good representation of the group as far as the riffs and the power of the song, and the aggression of it.”

This isn’t the first time Linkin Park and 100 gecs have crossed paths. Earlier this week, Shinoda live-streamed himself remixing an existing remix of 100 gecs’ ‘Ringtone’, featuring Charli XCX, Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito.

Shinoda previously revealed that he was lending his talents to produce fans’ music live on his Twitch channel, with the #ShinodaProduceMe initiative.