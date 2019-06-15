The band shared the rarities online

Beastie Boys have shared 12 new rare tracks as the band celebrate the 15th anniversary of ‘To the 5 Boroughs’. You can stream the new tracks below.

Posting on social media yesterday (June 14), the band wrote: ” To the 5 Boroughs came out 15 years ago today. For the occasion, twelve rare tracks have just been released digitally in addition to the original 15 songs on the album.”

Reviewing the album, NME wrote: Culturally and stylistically the real Five Boroughs are a million miles from our lives. Beastie Boys’ true genius is that they make them sound just like home.”

You can see the post and listen to the rarities below.

To The 5 Boroughs (Deluxe Version) To The 5 Boroughs (Deluxe Version), an album by Beastie Boys on Spotify

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Back in May, a new Beastie Boys documentary premiered online, celebrating the 25th anniversary of their album ‘Ill Communication’ – watch the short film below.