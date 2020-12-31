Listen to 50 Cent’s new track ‘Part Of The Game’ featuring NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez

50 Cent has shared a new track called ‘Part Of The Game’ featuring NLE Choppa and Rileyy Lanez – listen below.

The track, which serves as the theme song for 50’s upcoming new Power spin-off show, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, was first previewed on Instagram last month. Now, the G-Unit rapper has added it to all streaming platforms.

“I know heartbreaks, setbacks/ Bitch, if I crap out, I’m sure I’ma get back/ I been through the ups and downs, you know I get around/ So to me, it’s all a part of the game,” 50 raps on the track’s chorus.

Advertisement

“If I ain’t the coke man, or the dope man/ I’m almost for sure man, I gotta take it/ Don’t need to say shit, I’m gon’ take it/ Robberies turned homicide, it’s nothin’ to play with.”

Listen to ‘Part Of The Game’ below, or via Apple Music/Spotify.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which follows the current Starz show Power Book II: Ghost, is set to arrive on screens in the summer of 2021.

Creator Courtney Kemp’s third foray into the Power universe will star Mekai Curtis as Kanan Stark, previously portrayed by 50, the show’s executive producer. The forthcoming series will look back on Kanan’s rise to infamy on the streets of Jamaica, Queens, New York, loosely inspired by 50’s early life.

Curtis will be joined by a cast which includes Omar Epps (Juice, Shooter, House), London Brown (Ballers), and Joey Bada$$ (Mr. Robot).

Advertisement

Meanwhile, 50 Cent is working on a new series for cable network Starz that will look at his highly publicised past beef with fellow rapper The Game.

With a working title of Moment in Time: The Massacre, the seasonal anthology “will explore the true stories in which iconic hip-hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.”

Season 1 will look at how “tension between 50 Cent and The Game led to an all-out street war, pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.”