Listen to a brand new dub mix from The Chemical Brothers

The Chemical Brothers have shared a new mix, on which they explore their love of dub music.

The hour-long mix is the first in a planned series of themed mixes by the production veterans as they launch a new station ‘Radio Chemical’ for Sonos Radio.

Take a listen to the mix below, which features music from the likes of King Tubby, Mixman, Dub Syndicate and more.

The Chemical Brothers said of the project: “We’re excited to bring you a selection of some of our favourite music – a deep dig into our record collections. Hopefully there will be something there for you whatever time of day you’re tuning in. Keep listening for exclusive DJ mixes that will explore some of our musical passions.”

They continued: “The ‘In The Dub Mix’ channels our love of dub music – where the foundation is drum and bass and the lead instrument is the mixing desk, where a delay feeding back on itself can be as exciting as a heartfelt lyric.

“A lot of this music pushes the boundaries of what can be done with a multi track and an application of echo, eq and phase. It’s a constant inspiration to us of what is possible in the studio and the myriad of ways you can find to interpret a song.”

The Chemical Brothers were among a number of high-profile artists to be named hosts of their own Sonos shows in January. The likes of Björk, FKA Twigs and D’Angelo have also joined the roster.