A Day To Remember have returned with a new single, ‘Brick Wall’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is taken from the Florida band’s upcoming new album, ‘You’re Welcome’, which is released on March 5 via Fueled By Ramen – their debut on the label.

Fans can pre-order ‘You’re Welcome’ alongside merch bundles here. All pre-orders for the group’s upcoming record will unlock instant downloads of ‘Brick Wall’ alongside previously released singles ‘Degenerates,’ ‘Resentment,’ and ‘Mindreader’.

Advertisement

You can listen to the new single here:

The ‘You’re Welcome’ tracklist is as follows:



1. ‘Brick Wall’

2. ‘Mindreader’

3. ‘Bloodsucker’

4. ‘Last Chance to Dance (Bad Friend)’

5. ‘F.Y.M.’

6. ‘High Diving’

7. ‘Resentment’

8. ‘Looks Like Hell’

9. ‘Viva La Mexico’

10. ‘Only Money’

11. ‘Degenerates’

12. ‘Permanent’

13. ‘Re-Entry’

14. ‘Everything We Need’

Speaking about the new album, A Day To Remember’s vocalist Jeremy McKinnon said: “It’s finally here – almost! To all our fans around the world, we want to say, ‘Thank you!’ You’ve waited patiently, and we can’t wait for you to hear this.”

He continued: “There’s a lot of detail in everything we do from the mixes to the artwork, because it all tells a story. So, we made sure each element was perfect. Every line happens for a reason.

“We took what we envision modern music to be and made a hybrid of who we were, who we are, and who we want to be. It took a lot of manoeuvring to get it right, but we feel like we did. We’re here now and very happy to present ‘You’re Welcome’.”

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about the upcoming album release earlier this year, McKinnon explained: “It’s the first time in a long time that it has felt fresh. There are songs on this album that are mixes of things that I don’t know exist yet.

“It feels like ADTR, it feels like today and it also feels like a heavy band, all wrapped up in one. We branch out in directions we never have before, and it’s executed better than things we’ve done before. I just think they’re better songs.”

Earlier this year, A Day To Remember shared the official video for another new single from the album, ‘Mindreader’.

In the animated clip, a character is seen entering a mysterious building bearing a “Mindreader” neon sign. Once inside, he discovers books titled Evil Hobbies, Looming Shadows and Ominous Stares before encountering a tarot reader.