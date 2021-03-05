Listen to a hypnotic new track from SOPHIE and Jlin, ‘JSLOIPNHIE’

A collaboration between the critically acclaimed producer Jlin and the late SOPHIE has been released as part of a new compilation from the left-field music festival Unsound.

The two producers teamed up for the hypnotic track ‘JSLOIPNHIE’ as their contribution to Unsound’s new simultaneous book and album release ‘Intermission’.

With the festival forced to cancel its in-person event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ‘Intermission’ was initially conceived as part of last year’s online edition, but has since evolved into a standalone project.

Advertisement

By releasing both a book and an album at the same time, the festival said: “The aim is to create a unique interdisciplinary work joining different opinions, narratives, art forms and music genres—almost all commissioned especially for this publication.”

Other artists to have contributed to the ‘Intermission’ album include Ben Frost, Moor Mother, Nicolás Jaar and Tim Hecker. It’s been released digitally today (March 5) via Bandcamp, with a vinyl edition due next month.

The ‘Intermission’ album is dedicated to the memory of SOPHIE, who died aged 34 in January after falling from a balcony in Athens, Greece.

Last month Basside shared a previously unheard SOPHIE remix of their track ‘NYC2MIA’, which was also dedicated to the late musician.

Advertisement

Shortly beforehand, a petition was launched calling for a new planet to be named after SOPHIE. The planet TOI 1338 b, which was discovered in 2019 by a 17-year-old NASA intern, should be named after the late musical visionary, the campaign argues.