Courtney Barnett has released her MTV Unplugged session in Melbourne – and it includes a performance of a new song. You can stream it below.

he performance took place on October 22 in her hometown of Melbourne. The performance included a never-before-heard original track, ‘Play It On Repeat’ as well as covers of Leonard Cohen, Archie Roach and Seeker Lover Keeper.

The performance is available digitally now and will have a physical release on February 21.

Speaking about the performance, Barnett said: “I love playing to Melbourne crowds…I wanted to have a mixture of old songs, new songs and covers, and tracks that we don’t perform all the time – it’s been interesting to see the songs through a different filter, and it brings out this other emotional side to the music and the lyrics.

“Unplugged is so nostalgic for me. We had two Unplugged Records in our CD collection growing up and I know those records inside out because we listened to them every day.” You can stream the performance below:

In October, Barnett released a cover of the Loose Tooth song ‘Keep On’. The Australian artist has contributed to ‘Milk On Milk’, a compilation which is being released by the Melbourne label Milk! Records, which Barnett co-founded.

The record will see artists from the label’s roster covering one another’s songs. Barnett chose Loose Tooth’s ‘Keep On’ as her cover.

Speaking about the cover, Barnett said: “We took Loose Tooth on tour around Europe in Mid-2018 and every night I sat in my hotel room teaching myself how to play ‘Keep On.’ I sat in bed with my guitar every night and I had to slow the song down and pull it apart a little bit [and] in that process it gained a certain weight where I heard the words differently. The chorus became a mantra and shook me up a bit.

“Loose Tooth have this incredible talent for churning out the sweetest pop songs with these biting lyrics, all whilst maintaining this charming [and] disarming onstage banter n crowd surfing to the bar for a beer mid-song. The lyrics to this song are particularly powerful n nostalgic to me.”