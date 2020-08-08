Tom Morello has shared a previously unreleased new song, ‘You Belong To Me’ – you can listen to it below.

Originally recorded as part of his solo project, The Nightwatchman, the folk-inspired song sees Morello reflecting on Nat Turner who led an 1831 slave rebellion in Virginia. Morello has previously spoken about the influence of the rebellion on his work in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“Whether it’s biblical narratives or Civil War narratives, there are often stories that have been interwoven in my DNA my whole life that have never stopped resonating, and one is the Nat Turner story,” he told Rolling Stone in 2012.

Writing about the previously unreleased song on Twitter yesterday (August 7), Morello said: “Our present is tethered to our past. The overseer’s whip & noose of history are today echoed in the policeman’s baton & pistol.

“I had a very clear idea I wanted to express with the song & the video and that is: Sometimes, enough is enough. #YouBelongToMe”

Last month (July 2), Morello debuted ‘Stand Up’, a powerful new protest song inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

A collaboration with Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds, ‘Stand Up’ saw the pair joined by artist/activist Shea Diamond and producer The Bloody Beetroots. Describing the track, Morello explained how he was inspired by seeing a Black Lives Matter rally take place in his home town.

Morello said: “I grew up in the tiny lily white, archly conservative town of Libertyville, Illinois. When I was a kid, someone hung a noose in my family’s garage, there was occasional N-word calling, etc, etc. On June 6 of this year, there was a Black Lives Matter rally and march in that same town that drew over 1,000 people.

“It seems that the times, they are a’changin’. I was so inspired that night, I reached out to Dan from Imagine Dragons. The Bloody Beetroots and I had conjured a slamming track and within 24 hours Dan had sent back a completed vocal. We got Shea Diamond, a Black transgender woman with a long history of activism, on the track and the coalition was complete.”

Back in June, Morello also marked 10 years since Rage Against The Machine’s legendary Finsbury Park gig in London.

The free show was staged after the band’s ‘Killing In The Name’ beat the odds to become the UK’s Christmas Number 1 single in 2009 following a fan campaign.