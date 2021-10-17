Listen to a new teaser of Jon Hopkins’ ‘Music For Psychedelic Therapy’

Jon Hopkins has shared a new excerpt from his forthcoming album ‘Music For Psychedelic Therapy’ – check it out below.

The producer’s follow-up to 2018’s ‘Singularity’ will come out digitally and on CD via Domino on November 12, with a vinyl release following on February 11, 2022. Upon its announcement last month, a first song called ‘Sit Around The Fire’ was shared.

“It’s time to share the music that sits at the heart of this album,” Hopkins said of the new excerpt. “This is what it’s all about for me.

“Everything on the record is so intrinsically linked that rather than extract one track to release next, I made this stand-alone excerpt, which is drawn from two big moments of the second half – ‘Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves’ and ‘Deep In The Glowing Heart’.”

Listen to the new seven-minute excerpt below:

Hopkins is set to head out on a short UK tour next month, rescheduled from before the COVID pandemic, and has added two new shows to the run in Cambridge and Reading.

See the list of dates below. Tickets are available here.

NOVEMBER 2021

4 – Bristol, St George’s (two shows)

6 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

21 – Reading, Concert Hall

22 – Brighton, The Old Market

23 – London, Royal Albert Hall

Discussing the idea behind the new album, Hopkins called it “an album with no beats, not one drum sound, something that is closer to a classical symphony than a dance / electronica record. Something that is more like having an experience than listening to a piece of music. Maybe something far more emotionally honest than I had been comfortable making before – a merging of music, nature and my own desire to heal.”