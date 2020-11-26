Listen to a preview of Miley Cyrus’ new Mark Ronson collaboration ‘High’

Miley Cyrus has previewed her new collaboration with Mark Ronson on social media – listen to a snippet of ‘High’ below.

The track is lifted from Cyrus’ new album ‘Plastic Hearts’, which is set to be released tomorrow (November 27).

“YOU ARE LIKE A NEON LIGHT SHINING THRU A DOOR THAT I CAN’T KEEP CLOSED,” Cyrus wrote on social media, previewing the song. ‘High’ sounds like an atmospheric ballad, and the teaser clip features Cyrus in bed as a child, discussing the word “melancholy”.

Advertisement

Watch the teaser for ‘High’ below:

Other previews of ‘Plastic Hearts’ have come in the form of previously released track ‘Midnight Sky’ and new Dua Lipa collaboration ‘Prisoner’. The record is due for a November 27 release and will also feature guest appearances from Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Angel Olsen.

Reviewing ‘Prisoner’, NME wrote: Don’t be fooled by the isolation-inspired angst (“Strung out on a feeling, my hands are tied/ Your face on my ceiling, I fantasise”) because Dua and Miley aren’t standing for anyone’s nonsense.

“With the bloodstained video – which sees the duo cruising through the US in a kind of goth bus – coming with the dedication “in loving memory all my exes – eat shit”, this heartache anthem is a glam declaration of independence that goes off like a cherry bomb.”

Advertisement

Miley Cyrus this week said she decided to get sober to avoid joining the 27 Club, referencing the age that the likes of Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Jim Morrison all died tragically at.

Cyrus said: “27 to me was a year that I really had to protect myself. That actually really made me want to get sober because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time.”