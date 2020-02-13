Listen to a preview of Pearl Jam’s new single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ by pointing your phone at the moon

Pearl Jam are teasing their next single ‘Superblood Wolfmoon’ through an augmented reality app.

The band are calling on fans to point their phones at the moon through the Universal Music and creative studio POWSTER app, to unlock a preview of the track which plays while animated members of the band appear around the moon.

The track is officially released on streaming services on February 19.

It comes after the release of their comeback single ‘Dance of the Clairvoyants’, which spawned three music videos.

Who else found the #SuperBloodWolfMoon? Try it for yourself at https://t.co/MNGW3Kf92d https://t.co/qD8ZDvx5ab — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) February 13, 2020

Bassist Jeff Ament previously described that track as “a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration, mixing up the instrumentation and building a great song,” adding that it included “Ed writing some of my favourite words yet, around Matt’s killer drum pattern.”

Guitarist Stone Gossard told to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show that the single is the “outer edge” of what they band have previously released, but that the new album still has moments that longtime fans can connect with.

Last week, Pearl Jam previewed another new song, ‘River Cross’, in an advert which aired during the broadcast of the Super Bowl.

‘River Cross’ features in a new commercial from the US phone network Verizon, and is set to be included on forthcoming album ‘Gigaton’ which is out on March 27.