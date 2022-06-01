Listen to a preview of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new song ‘Nerve Flip’

Red Hot Chili Peppers are set to share a new song this week – listen to a preview of ‘Nerve Flip’ below.

The song originally existed as a Japanese bonus track from the band’s new album ‘Unlimited Love’.

This Friday (June 3) it will now come to all streaming services.

Advertisement

Preview ‘Nerve Flip’ below.

Since its release in March, ‘Unlimited Love’ has gone on to become the best-selling rock album of 2022 so far.

The band’s 12th album topped the Billboard 200 chart and the UK albums chart and it has gone to Number One in several other countries since its release.

It’s the Californian band’s best-selling album since their 2006 double LP ‘Stadium Arcadium’ and their first since guitarist John Frusciante returned to the band after leaving following that particular record.

In a four-star review of the record, NME’s Ali Shutler wrote: “There’s a lot to ‘Unlimited Love’, both in scale and ambition. It’s at once familiar – without being boring – and fresh (but never at the expense of the band’s identity).”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the band were among a host of artists including U2‘s Bono and Edge, Bruce Springsteen and Elton John who recently joined Global Citizen’s new ‘Stand Up For Ukraine’ campaign. It was billed by the organisation as “the world’s largest social media rally for refugee relief”, with acts sharing messages in support for the Ukrainian people.

The band’s Flea also appeared in the first two episodes of the latest Star Wars spin-off series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, which arrived on Disney+ last week (May 27).