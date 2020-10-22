Listen to a previously unreleased Neil Young song, ‘Homefires’

Neil Young has shared the previously unreleased track ‘Homefires’ – you can listen to it below.

Following on from ‘Come Along And Say You Will’, the song will appear on Young’s forthcoming ‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ box set (out November 20).

‘Homefires’, which features Tim Drummond on bass, was recorded back in 1974 but hasn’t been officially released until now. However, it has been performed live by Young on a number of occasions – most recently at his 2018 solo tour.

The track is available to stream exclusively through the Neil Young Archives website and app.

Homefires The second new track from Neil Young Archives Vol. II Listen Now exclusively on https://t.co/Lw3ovmPLRt or on the Neil Young Archives mobile app pic.twitter.com/Ysn62JdnJX — Neil Young Archives (@NeilYoungNYA) October 21, 2020

‘Archives Volume 2: 1972-1976’ features 12 previously unreleased songs, alongside 50 new versions of old tracks. Some of the brand new songs include a cover of Joni Mitchell’s ‘Raised On Robbery’ and tracks titled ‘Goodbye Christmas On The Shore’, ‘Frozen Man’ and ‘Born To Run’.

The box set will also feature a live album recorded in London and Tokyo called ‘Odeon Budokan’, which will include both acoustic and electric songs.

Meanwhile, Young is also set to release a new live album called ‘Return to Greendale’ next month alongside an accompanying concert film. The project chronicles the tour behind Young and Crazy Horse’s 2003 rock opera, ‘Greendale’.

Young’s latest EP, ‘The Times’, came out last month (September 18), which reworked some of his most vital anti-establishment anthems for modern-day events.

In a four-star review, NME said: “This EP seems to be a response to the actions of one man and one man alone. Originally broadcast as a part of Neil Young’s Fireside Session livestream, ‘The Times’ is a collection of Young’s finest protest songs re-recorded for a world that needs them more than ever, and aimed at a person who seems intent on destroying it.