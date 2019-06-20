Listen to a previously unreleased version of Freddie Mercury’s ‘Time Waits For No One’

It's a new take on the 1986 track.

An previously unreleased track from Freddie Mercury has been released, capturing the singer’s full power only five years before his untimely death.

‘Time Waits For No One’ was recorded in 1985 after the legendary Queen frontman teamed up with ’60s star Dave Clark for the ‘Time’ concept album, based on Clark’s London musical of the same name.

The original track was released in May 1986 as ‘Time’ and saw Mercury’s vocals being accompanied by theatrical production and renowned pianist Mike Moran.

But Clark has now revisited the original essence of the track, after retrieving it from his tape archive in the spring of 2018.

Stripped of backing vocals, the new bare-bones version sees Mercury’s powerful vocals featuring alongside Moran’s new piano recording.

Clarke said of the original sessions: “We got on great…if I didn’t like something I’d say, and vice versa…we were both aiming for the same thing: to make something special.”

As well as the new track, fans can also enjoy a new music video after Clark unearthed the negatives from the original session and spent four days producing the same video. It was originally recorded in a single afternoon at London’s Dominion Theatre.

An official release explains: “‘Time Waits For No One’ is a tribute to the musical force of Freddie Mercury; the performance, the drama, the vocal range, and after four decades waiting in the wings, is finally out for new and old fans alike.”

“A stunning eulogy to the Queen frontman, produced and directed by one of his closest friends.”

Meanwhile, Queen’s Brian May recently discussed life without Freddie – and why Adam Lambert has proved more than capable of following in his footsteps.