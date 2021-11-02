Listen to a snippet of Charli XCX’s collab with Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek

Charli XCX has confirmed the release of her next single ‘New Shapes’, which features both Christine And The Queens and Caroline Polachek – listen to a snippet below.

Earlier today, Charli XCX (real name Charlotte Aitchison) shared a snippet of the track alongside a tweet that said “a delicious new shape’. The video started with the pop star saying, “This one is pretty good,” before playing 20 seconds of music.

The song will be released on Thursday (November 4) and comes after a fair bit of teasing on social media. Last week, Aitchison tweeted “charli, caroline, chris” and the next day, all three artists shared what seemed to be lyrics written in the same font.

“We could fall in love in new shapes,” wrote Aitchison, with Polchek tweeting “fucked if I know how it’s going to end” a few hours later. It was followed up by Christine And The Queens’ Helöise Letissier sharing: “when the morning comes all misty, we fade”.

Back in September, Aitchison shared an image of herself alongside Polachek and Letissier and captioned it “a perfect shape”, with fans speculating a collaboration was on the way.

Charli XCX has previously worked with Christine And The Queens on 2019’s ‘Gone’, which featured on her third album ‘Charli’. Meanwhile, Polachek featured on two ‘Pop 2’ tracks; ‘Tears’ and ‘Delicious’.

Yesterday (November 1), Aitchison shared a list of musicians and producers, with many people speculating that it was a list of collaborators from her upcoming fifth album. Both Polachek and Letissier were included, alongside the likes of The 1975’s George Daniels, Rina Sawayama and long-term collaborator A.G. Cook..

Last month, Charli indicated what fans could expect from the album, telling InStyle the record is “kind of all about sex and sexuality” and “can make people dance and cry at the same time”.

The singer elaborated on those comments a week later, telling fans they can expect “an overload of sexiness” during a recent appearance on The Chart Show on Apple Music 1.