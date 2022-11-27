Listen to a snippet of Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Pointless’

Lewis Capaldi has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Pointless’ and confirmed it will arrive next week – listen to the snippet below.
‘Pointless’ is due out next Friday (December 2) and will be the second preview of Capaldi’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following comeback single ‘Forget Me’.
The follow up to the Scotsman’s 2019 debut, ‘Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent’, will be released on May 19, 2023 on EMI Records and can be pre-ordered/pre-saved here.
‘Forget Me’ was released earlier this year and came complete with a music video that recreated Wham!’s ‘Club Tropicana’ video shot-for-shot.
As revealed in an Instagram post, ‘Pointless’ is a love song that features the lyric: “When everything’s pointless, there’s one person that makes it all worthwhile.”
Listen to a preview of the studio version as well as a piano-based recording of Capaldi singing the track below.
A third video also previews the song alongside footage of Capaldi cuddling up to a cardboard cut-out of Ed Sheeran. Last week, Capaldi’s 2018 song ‘Someone You Loved’ surpassed Ed Sheeran as the UK’s most streamed song of all time.
The singer-songwriter previously said of his the new record: “I felt like I was sounding better because I was just chilled out in my own gaff. Also, a lot of this record was made with most of the same people who I worked with on the first one: TMS, Phil Plested, Nick Atkinson and Edd Holloway. At least one of them is on almost every song.”
He added: “I don’t want to create a new sound for myself, or reinvent myself. The songs I want to write are emotional songs, about love or loss.”
Capaldi has also announced an extensive UK/European arena tour in 2023, which kicks off at Leeds Direct Arena on January 14 with further dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Glasgow, Belfast, Dublin, Cardiff and Exeter.
See the full list of dates below. You can buy tickets here.
JANUARY 2023
14 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
16 – Sheffield, Utilita Arena
18 – Manchester, AO Arena
19 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
21 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
23 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
24 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
26 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
27 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
29 – Belfast, SSE Arena
30 – Dublin, 3Arena
FEBRUARY 2023
1 – Cardiff, International Arena
2 – Exeter, Westpoint Arena
13 – Warsaw, Torwar
14 – Vienna, Stadthalle
16 – Berlin, Mercedes-Benz Arena
17 – Prague, O2 Arena
19 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena
21 – Frankfurt, Festhalle
23 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis
25 – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
26 – Paris, Accor Arena
28 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena
MARCH 2023
2 – Copenhagen, Royal Arena
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
5 – Stockholm, Avicii Arena
7 – Zurich, Hallenstadion
8 – Milan, Mediolanum Forum
10 – Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi
11 – Madrid, WiZink Center
14 – Stuttgart, Schleyerhalle
15 – Munich, Olympiahalle