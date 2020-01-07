Listen to a teaser of Mark Ronson and Miley Cyrus’ new collaboration

Mark Ronson has teased another collaboration with Miley Cyrus – check out the clip below.

The producer first teamed up with Cyrus on the 2018 smash ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart‘, which features on his acclaimed fifth album ‘Late Night Feelings‘. Following its release, the pair performed together at various live events throughout last year – including Cyrus’ Glastonbury set and Radio 1’s Big Weekend.

Taking to Twitter earlier this evening (January 7), Ronson revealed that he’s been in the studio with the ‘Mother’s Daughter’ pop star once again.

Advertisement

“If 2019 was for the [heart]break, 2020 is for the [heart]breakers. Right, @MileyCyrus?” Ronson captioned a snippet of the upcoming song.

If 2019 was for the 💔break, 2020 is for the 💔breaker’s. Right, @MileyCyrus? …(very psyched for you all to hear this one, whenever mama says it’s ok) pic.twitter.com/XV5IgYrtSm — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) January 7, 2020

He added that he is “very psyched for you all to hear this one”, and said it would be released “whenever mama says it’s ok”.

Cyrus recently signalled her “new era” of music by posting a series of promotional shots, in which she dons an “I am here” T-shirt. The singer wears the same item in the new teaser, suggesting that Ronson’s track will be the first taste of her ‘She Is Coming‘ follow-up.

In a four-star review of Cyrus’ 2019 EP, NME‘s Nick Levine said that the project was “strange, shameless and, most importantly, supremely entertaining.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has settled a lawsuit claiming she plagiarised a reggae song for her hit single ‘We Can’t Stop’.

Jamaican songwriter Michael May, who originally sued Cyrus for $300 million (£215m) in 2018, claimed that the song infringed upon his 1988 single ‘We Run Things’.

Elsewhere, Mark Ronson’s ‘Uptown Funk’ has been named the UK’s second biggest-selling track of the 2010s. He lost out on the top spot to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’.