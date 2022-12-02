Listen to A$AP Rocky’s ‘Need For Speed Unbound’ track ‘Shittin’ Me’

A$AP Rocky has shared his new track ‘Shittin’ Me’, which he made for EA and Criterion‘s new game Need For Speed Unbound – listen below.

The track, produced by Kelvin Krash, was teased by the rapper on Instagram earlier this week along with photos showing him wearing racing clothes.

Last month, EA and Criterion shared footage of A$AP Rocky getting a first-look at his real-life custom car from Need For Speed Unbound.

The game, which was released worldwide today (December 2), was teased with an official “reveal trailer” in October, showing A$AP in action, tearing up the city streets in his slick Mercedes 190 E.

In addition to the track, Grin Machine’s music video for ‘Shittin’ Me’ will arrive on Monday, December 5.

“It has been a pleasure getting to be a creative collaborator with EA on the new Need for Speed game,” A$AP Rocky said in a statement. “‘Shittin’ Me’ serves as the lead track from the game soundtrack, and, with so much excitement around it, it was only natural to also do a music video.

“Grin Machine did a great job paying homage to the game collaboration with AWGE with the fun wacky aesthetics, and shout out to Krash and Hec [Lynas Frans] for the music as always.”

‘Shittin’ Me’ follows the Playboi Carti collaboration ‘OUR DE$TINY’, which was released in September. This came after ‘Arya’ with Nigo, ‘Doja’ with $not, ‘The God Hour’ with A$AP Ant, the solo joint ‘D.M.B.’ and ‘Strangers’ with Danger Mouse and Black Thought.

Need for Speed Unbound sees the franchise returning to Burnout studio Criterion, marking the first time the developer has worked on the racing series since 2012’s Need For Speed: Most Wanted.

In February 2020, EA handed the franchise back to Criterion with the publisher saying that it planned to restructure Ghost Games, who handled the previous four Need For Speed entries.