Listen to Abby Roberts’ glistening new single ‘Pink Champagne’

Abby Roberts has returned with a new track – watch the video for the lovestruck ‘Pink Champagne’ below.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Abby Roberts

The new track follows Roberts’ viral debut single ‘Paramaniac’, and has had success on TikTok ahead of its official release. It comes ahead of a number of UK festival appearances – including London’s Community and The Great Escape in Brighton – as well as a summer tour of the US in support of Halsey.

Speaking of the motivations behind ‘Pink Champagne’, Roberts said: “I wrote ‘Pink Champagne’ because I wanted to have a go at writing a love song but without making it cliche, there’s so many love songs out there and I didn’t wanna be all soppy!

Advertisement

“It’s essentially a breakup song reminiscing about the nicer parts of a not so perfect relationship, I think it’s super visual and manages to bring you on a journey with the dreamy vibes.”

Watch the track’s official video, directed by Grow Up Sad, below.

Having gained fame through TikTok posts about make-up, beauty and art that have received many millions of views, Roberts has since worked with the likes of Yungblud, Zara Larsson, Liam Payne and more.

Speaking to NME earlier this year for an In Conversation video interview, she spoke of her upcoming six-track debut EP, and dream of working with Arctic Monkeys.

Explaining that she hadn’t played guitar before starting work on the EP, Roberts told NME: “Guitar came to me before I knew that I wanted to ever put music out there. I just wanted to know how to play an instrument, because who doesn’t want to just be able to pull out a guitar? It was slightly more difficult than I anticipated.”

Advertisement

Watch the full In Conversation video with Abby Roberts above.