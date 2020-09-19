Listen to Aimee Mann’s haunting cover of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Avalanche’

Aimee Mann has shared a cover of Leonard Cohen’s 1971 song ‘Avalanche’ – listen t it below.

The haunting cover serves as the theme song for HBO’s true-crime docu-series I’ll Be Gone In The Dark, which is inspired by the book, I’ll Be Gone In The Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search For The Golden State Killer, written and researched by the late Michelle McNamara.

Mann was a friend of McNamara’s, so her being involved in the show which premiered in June is particularly poignant.

“My husband, Michael Penn, and I had been close friends with Patton [Oswalt] and Michelle for many years and were very familiar with the ups and downs of her research,” Mann said in a release.

“We were completely devastated by her death. I was incredibly moved by Patton’s dedication to getting her book finished and was so happy when he reached out about recording a version of ‘Avalanche’ for the show.”

Listen to Manns’s cover of ‘Avalanche’ below:

Mann and her husband produced and recorded ‘Avalanche’ at their home. The singer added that they’re “honoured to hear it at the start of every episode” of I’ll Be Gone In The Dark.

Meanwhile, representatives of the late Leonard Cohen’s estate have issued a statement saying they “specifically declined” requests for his song ‘Hallelujah’ to be played at a recent Republican National Convention.

Though use of the song was unauthorised, it was played twice at a convention in August, during the fireworks that followed President Trump’s address.