Listen to AJ Tracey’s return with new track ‘Wifey Riddim 4’

AJ Tracey has returned with his first new solo music of the year in the form of ‘Wifey Riddim 4’. Check out the video below.

The track is the latest instalment in the West London rapper’s ‘Wifey Riddim’ series, which began in 2015, and also arrives with a techno-futurist video shot in Tokyo.

At the end of 2022, Tracey said that he was going into “album mode” for 2023, hinting that he would be spending the year working on his third studio record. That album is now slated for a 2024 release.

Although it is the first track featuring Tracey as a lead artist since last year, he has released a number of collaborative projects, including ‘Bonita’ with the German rapper Jamal, ‘179’, which he released with New York-based artist Bas, and ‘Red Dot’, with German producer DJ Jeezy.

Tracey’s last studio album was 2021’s ‘Flu Game’. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “‘Flu Game’ cements AJ Tracey as a commercially successful rapper still discovering new ways to craft hooks and clever wordplay. Although not every track is a total slam dunk, AJ has here crafted another successful project whose streaming numbers, singles and infectious melodies will live on in memory.”

Last year, AJ Tracey launched a new fund to help Black students studying at Oxford University. The AJ Tracey Fund will aim to address “historic underrepresentation” of Black students at Oxford, and will provide students with financial assistances, mentorship schemes and more.

Speaking at the time about the scheme, the West London rapper said: “I think, in general, for anyone who doesn’t understand why Black people who have managed to become successful want to help Black kids, it should be self-explanatory. The whole country is catered towards white people and we’re just trying to level the playing field by helping Black kids.”