Listen to Alanis Morissette’s emotive new song, ‘I Miss The Band’

Alanis Morissette has released an emotive new song, ‘I Miss The Band’ – you can listen to it below.

The song’s lyrics sees Morissette reflecting on missing live touring with her group whilst the song’s accompanying video shows clips from Morissette’s past tours.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t hear our music in my head / where I don’t miss the pleasure of your company,” Morissette sings on the piano-driven track.

In the video’s description, Morissette wrote: “deeply yearning to play live music again….”

She added: “the sweat, the rapture, the movement, the love…i miss seeing your faces & being with my bandmates. soon…we’ll be back together.”

Proceeds made from the new track will be donated to Backline, a resource centre that connects music industry professionals and their families with health and wellness providers.

Writing on her YouTube page, Morissette said: “Life in this industry can be incredibly isolating and difficult.

“Backline provides a safe, private, and immediate place to go for help. Available for free to artists, managers, agents, crew, producers, labels, and their families, Backline programs offer case management, support groups, and wellness programs to meet the needs of this unique community.”

Alanis Morissette released ‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’, her first album since 2012, last year. In a three-star review, NME wrote that the record “stays true to Morissette’s unflinching depiction of life”.

It added: “‘Such Pretty Forks In The Road’ is quintessential Morissette in that it offers a no-holds-barred look at her thoughts on subjects such as mental health, addiction, the expectations placed on women and sexual abuse. Her lyrics are as cutting and precise as ever, able to provoke the strongest of emotional responses with seemingly the simplest turns of phrase.”